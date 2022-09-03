Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORS. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.