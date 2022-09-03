Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.29), with a volume of 847737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.29).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.94. The company has a market capitalization of £808.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.45.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

