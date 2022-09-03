Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.20. 69,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 66,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$433.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

