Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 213,717 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $768.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 281,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

