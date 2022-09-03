Convex CRV (CVXCRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,476.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and approximately $47,476.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

