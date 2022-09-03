Convex CRV (CVXCRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,476.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and approximately $47,476.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
Convex CRV Coin Profile
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
