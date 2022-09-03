ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $153.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $142.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COP opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

