Connable Office Inc. Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 973.4% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 47,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

