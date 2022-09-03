Connable Office Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $424.42 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.04. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

