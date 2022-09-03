Connable Office Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $232.42 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

