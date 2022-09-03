Connable Office Inc. Invests $758,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

