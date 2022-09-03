Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 12,583 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meridian Bioscience

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

VIVO opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

