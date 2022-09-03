Connable Office Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

SWX opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

