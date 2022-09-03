Connable Office Inc. Acquires 2,681 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

