Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 1%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 2,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Concierge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

