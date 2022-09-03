Comparing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 9.75% 8.55% 1.99% RLJ Lodging Trust -15.12% -7.70% -3.14%

Volatility & Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.4% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 205.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 3.73 $9.12 million $0.39 39.13 RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.45 -$305.17 million ($1.12) -10.58

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

