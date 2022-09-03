Comparing Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 3.18 $11.15 million $1.08 12.80 Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.29 $42.17 million $3.23 9.78

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 23.28% 7.51% 0.98% Enterprise Bancorp 23.53% 12.14% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through 12 full service and one limited-service banking offices with seven full-service and one limited-service offices located in Indiana; five offices situated in Ohio; one full-service banking office and four other branch offices are located in Richmond, Indiana; two other offices in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; two offices in Sidney and Ohio; two offices in Piqua and one office in Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.