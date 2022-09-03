Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

NYSE:FN opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

