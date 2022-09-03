Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $330.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.32 and a 200 day moving average of $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

