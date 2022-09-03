Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,143 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MET opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

