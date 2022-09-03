Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,056 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

