Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,039 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.10.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.