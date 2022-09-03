Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.67 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,082,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5,751.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,290 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

