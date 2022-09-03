Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $246.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

