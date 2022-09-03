Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 33,592 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

