Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,366 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 538,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,086.7% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.