Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.68. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 11,710 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 31.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.56.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colonial Coal International

About Colonial Coal International

In related news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,257,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,637,265.50.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

