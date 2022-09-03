Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %
OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $31.44.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
