ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CLIR opened at $1.03 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.