ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.03 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

