Citigroup Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $204.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $223.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.