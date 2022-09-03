Citigroup Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $204.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $223.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.86.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
