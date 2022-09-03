Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

