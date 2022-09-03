Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

