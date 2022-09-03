Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ciena updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,073.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.37.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

