Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 3,703,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

