Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $757,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 453,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

