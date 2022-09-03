China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.18. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 101,036 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

