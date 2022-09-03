China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.18. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 101,036 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.