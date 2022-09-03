Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.