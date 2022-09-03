Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 635,288 shares changing hands.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

