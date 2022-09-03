Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 635,288 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
