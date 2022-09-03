ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.60. 391,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,830,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

