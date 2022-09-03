Channels (CAN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,020.27

Channels (CAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Channels has a total market cap of $85,020.27 and $61,364.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Channels coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Channels has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Channels (CAN) is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

