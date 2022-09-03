Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 427,265 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,265 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.60% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $205,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 515,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,115. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

