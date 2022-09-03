Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 8,082 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Nordson worth $201,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.74. 171,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.