Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 31,560 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $363,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.69. 1,920,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

