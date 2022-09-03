Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 31,440 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Hormel Foods worth $175,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 742,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 2,329,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,788. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

