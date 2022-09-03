Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,185 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $118,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of B. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $3,054,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $2,602,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.38. 175,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

