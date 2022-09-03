Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $184 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $184,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 180.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.