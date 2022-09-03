Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $141.98 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $141,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5,103.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.58. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.