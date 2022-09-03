Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $129 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,640 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Selective Insurance Group worth $129,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,327,000 after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 176,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

