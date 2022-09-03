Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Catalent worth $155,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $87.58. 1,300,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

