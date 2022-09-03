Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440,115 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.51% of Hostess Brands worth $137,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,696,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,370,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 704,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

