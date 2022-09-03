Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 116,200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of Generac worth $321,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Shares of GNRC traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.39. 892,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

